Just like sister BBK-owned brand Vivo, OPPO seems to be foreshadowing the buzzworthy OnePlus 6 with not one, but two “notchy” full screen smartphones. The Vivo X21, V9, OPPO R15 and F7 all share a large display measuring around 6.3 inches in diagonal, with razor-thin bezels and FHD+ resolution, aka 2280 x 1080 pixels.

Officially and fully unveiled in India earlier today, the OPPO F7 is not the powerhouse we expect the OnePlus 6 to be, although it still packs a decent octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor and up to a whopping 6GB RAM.

With a single 16MP f/1.8 rear-facing camera in tow, the stylish mid-ranger very clearly targets selfie addicts, as it also features a 25MP front-facing shooter. Advanced AI Beauty and Sensor HDR technologies should help the “secondary” f/2.0 camera “capture the very essence of you”, as well as “portray you at your flawless best.”

In other words, the F7 will work as your “personal beauty artist”, changing and refining your facial characteristics until you may end up not recognizing yourself in some of the world’s sharpest self-portraits.

OPPO is boasting about “speedy facial unlock” functionality too, though something tells us the Chinese company’s biometric recognition technology is still not as complex, secure and reliable as Apple’s.

At a starting price of around $340 (Rs. 21,990), it will most likely do, along with a “best-in-class” 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 3400mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, pre-loaded Android 8.1 Oreo software, and at least 64GB internal storage space.

The “entry-level” variant can be coated in Solar Red, Diamond Black or Moonlight Silver, while a $415 (Rs. 26,990) model with a 128 gig ROM and 6GB RAM is coming in the former two color options only. India’s first flash sale is scheduled for April 2, followed by wider regional availability on April 9.