HMD Global remains focused on the old continent first and foremost, despite last year’s success of both the Nokia 6 smart and 3310 3G dumb phones stateside. The UK is thus the most important market for modern Nokia-branded handsets, looking to officially welcome that recent MWC 2018 headliner on May 2.

No, the other MWC 2018 headliner. The one with the lower price point, trendier aspect ratio and slightly less snazzy design. Oddly enough, HMD is still mum about the British MSRP of the Nokia 7 Plus, although Clove and Amazon are already accepting pre-orders at £350 a pop, VAT included.

What neither of the two authorized retailers doesn’t offer, at least for the time being, is a complimentary Google Home Mini. “Selected retailers” should throw in the diminutive smart speaker at no additional charge on a “redemption offer” for the first month of the 6-inch smartphone’s sales, according to HMD’s latest press announcement.

That’s not exactly the world’s most valuable gift, usually fetching £49, and currently setting you back just £34 through Google’s official UK e-store. But it’s a little something that further sweetens an already solid deal. After all, we’re talking about a “pure” and secure Android One device here with Snapdragon 660 processing power, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a strong aluminum unibody build, dual Zeiss-tuned rear cameras, single 16MP front shooter, and Full HD+ screen resolution.