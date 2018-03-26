Huawei P20 may be a bit cheaper than expected in Germany

Tomorrow’s the day we’ll learn all abo ut the Huawei P20 and P20 pro in full detail — you can watch the event live stream right here from 2pm CET — but for the retail supply chain, the preparation has been going on for weeks.

It seems like the culmination is pretty much nigh as GizChina has obtained snapshots of LCD product showcase tags from German retailer Saturn that lay out the basic specs of the devices. You can read all about them above and learn more specifically about what the main camera configurations are in this post — suffice to say the P20 Pro will have one more camera than the P20’s standard two on back.

One of the choice takeaways here, though, is that we’ve been talking about certain prices for these phones: WinFuture reported that the P20 Pro would be €899 and the P20 was to be €679. Well, according to the display tag, the Huawei P20 will be sold at Saturn for €649 instead. It’s not much of a cut and the price could revert to €679 by the time sales begin. But any psuedo-discount is one that will be appreciated.

Both phones will apparently come to sales in the beginning of April.