HTC U12 Life might adopt notched display design

Whether you consider it a blessing that HTC’s rumored U12+ device won’t feature a notched display — at least on our first looks at it — or a trend that needs to be followed for a manufacturer to be relevant in the industry, one Evan Blass thinks there’s no getting around it.

The leaks journalist has tweeted that a lesser-defined device coming this year, the HTC U12 Life, will feature a cut-out in the screen.

The notch will likely allow for more overall display real estate in exchange for room for hardware like an earpiece and selfie camera.

One of the more fanciful reactions came from @Nine_SRT, who suggested a double-notch design to bring back a former watermark of HTC phones: front-facing BoomSound speakers.

The U11 Life was released in November last year as an mid-range Android One device in select markets. It won’t be clear when the U12 Life will be released, though it is believed that the flagship U12+ will be announced towards the end of the second quarter.

Android, Phones
Design, Display, evleaks, HTC, Leaks, News, notch, Rumors, U12 Life
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.