Chrome in a new form for education: Acer Chromebook Tab 10

Where are Chromebooks headed in this day and age? Apparently to tablets. And the branding’s very ungraceful.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 has just been introduced as a $329/€329 classroom iPad competitor that comes with a complimentary Wacom EMR stylus and all the Android apps one would want. Speaking of iPad, this product is being launched a day prior to an Apple education event with a new stylus-accepting iPad in sight.

Google is touting Chromebook tablets as “lightweight and durable” for use on trips with augmented reality experiences at museums and other exhibits through Expeditions AR. It is also promoting the machine learning going into better recognizing handwriting.

Acer claims that the Tab 10 will last for 9 hours on a cycle, saving teachers from having to keep them on the charge cart. It’s charged through a USB 3.1 Type-C port and is accompanied by a microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Bluetooth 4.1 and 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi ac is available.

North America will see this device in April while Europe, the Middle East and Asia will have their first crack in May.