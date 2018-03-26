Other OS

A 2015 MacBook Air is Amazon’s Deal of the Day at $1,350 after $250 markdown

Apple’s notebook computers are so popular that, even with a new low-cost model around the corner, a 13.3-inch MacBook Air originally released way back in 2015 is billed as an Amazon “Deal of the Day” at a modest 16 percent discount.

Should you buy this dual-core Intel Core i7/512GB SSD/8GB DDR3 configuration before the clock runs out around midnight PDT? It’s hard to say, as we don’t know exactly how many variants of a refreshed 13-incher Apple has in the pipeline.

All we know is the entry-level 2018 SKU will probably be able to retain the 2015 generation’s $999 starting price while significantly improving display resolution. Possibly aimed at the education segment, just like that ultra-affordable new 9.7-inch iPad, the upgraded MacBook 13 could well settle for a couple of budget-minded configs.

Bottom line, you should at least consider today’s rare MacBook Air deal. $1,350 is by far the lowest price the aforementioned version is available for at the time of writing, undercutting the MSRP by 250 bucks.

Yes, the components are all a little old, but there’s still nothing wrong with a Core i7 Broadwell processor, 8 generous gigs of memory, and 512 whopping gigs of solid state storage. The design is pretty much timeless, and of course, you’re getting a standard 1-year Apple warranty even if the product is technically sold by Woot, with orders fulfilled by Amazon.

