Two million Spotify free users blocked ads from playing

Spotify has more than 86 million free users who are supposed to listen to advertisements in between choice listening. But the company has revealed in its IPO filing that about 2 million users have been avoiding ads by pirating Premium service.

Reuters, which was first to spot the disclosure, reports that pirates are using modified applications or accounts to achieve Premium status. A typical individual Premium account costs $9.99 per month.

Spotify notes that pirates have a lower conversion ratio than other free users and add onto their licensing costs, which increase per listen.

The Swedish firm aims to be directly listed onto the New York Stock Exchange on April 3.

Via
The Verge
Source
Reuters
