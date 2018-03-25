Sharp pushing IGZO LCD panels to Apple for iPads

Foxconn-owned display manufacturer Sharp is currently growing and honing its OLED smartphone panel production, but it will also be undertaking an overhaul of its LCD production formula soon.

Sources to Digitimes say that the Japanese company’s complex in Taki will end LCD production by this year’s end and focus on growing OLED production, last marked at 30,000 substrates per month. It’s not clear if that rate will rapidly increase over the course of 2018.

Meanwhile, in Kameyama, Sharp will change its priorities on older LCD tech to the more efficient IGZO. IHS Markit believes that by the fourth quarter this year, one fabrication line will go from completely LTPS to 60/40 split between LTPS and IGZO with some sway depending on demand. The Kameyama plant will also cut by half the number of panels made with the older amorphous silicon technology up through the end of the year — IGZO will also replace that capacity.

Digitimes sources also say the big shift to IGZO comes as Sharp tries to secure orders from Apple for its iPads.