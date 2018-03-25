Qualcomm makes case for Always Connected PCs as reviewers label them slow

The first reviews of Snapdragon-powered Always Connected PCs have not been the friendliest to Qualcomm — ARM chips have not performed the best at loading up full-blown apps like Google Chrome or Adobe Photoshop. The big word? “Slow.” There’s cellular connectivity, but if it’s not just for browsing and typing up documents on Microsoft Edge — left on Windows 10 S mode — it may as well be for naught for those who won’t pay another chunk of change every month.

Qualcomm has decided to reclaim some of the narrative by releasing three side-by-side test videos with Windows 10 laptops running a competitor’s chip — Intel would be the likely candidate here.

In any case, the chipmaker says that its ACPCs last more than 20 hours on a charge or nearly 70 percent longer in the case shown above. In another, Qualcomm bragged about its “Instant On” feature that allows a computer in deep sleep to wake up as fast as a user can press the power button. The last video proclaimed a victory in heat management and a victory in overall performance with a streaming game and video. The company noted that its competitor’s chip had throttled its cycles within the first 15 minutes of tracking.

Still, it’s all about an argument of use cases and the information you need to determine if an ACPC is fit for your purposes. And, if Qualcomm is persistent enough, we could see Snapdragon 845-powered laptops to kick things up a bit.