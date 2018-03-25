iOS

March 27 Apple event not to be live streamed

Educators will be the first and only witnesses to what Apple will debut this week during its big event on March 27.

MacRumors spotted that the Apple TV Events page has been updated to show the special event, scheduled for 11am local time in Chicago at Lane Technical High School. However, the description indicates that the public won’t get to see any event footage until it ends.

Watch the special event—held at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, Illinois—after it concludes.

The company also did not live stream its last education event in 2012.

Apple is expected to debut a new standard iPad model that is compatible with the Apple Pencil.

