What the Huawei P20 camera system will miss from the Pro

The primary model of the P20 series won’t be as well-equipped as the P20 pro — you’d expect that with a €120 price gap. But if you consider that you’re getting so much more for just €120, you’d have to wonder what can be done about it.

WinFuture reports from a source that the Huawei P20 will feature two cameras to the P20 Pro’s three. It will have an 12-megapixel color sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with a generic f/1.6 aperture label. The color sensor is said to be the only one with optical image stabilization with infrared scanning. Laser autofocusing is available here. The system can record short bursts of 960fps slow-motion video at 720p resolution.

These are marked downgrades from the 8-megapixel telephoto camera, the 20-megapixel color camera and the 40-megapixel black-and-white shooter of the Pro.

There is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with “Light Fusion” branding standing behind the AI capabilities. Other aspects include the 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage with no microSD slot — at least in Western Europe. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack and neither is there IP67 elements resistance. More basic inclusions feature the Kirin 970 SoC, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3,400mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

The P20 pro is to come out with the P20 on March 27 in Paris.