There’s a good chance HTC will be throwing in the own-brand smartphone towel after releasing the U12+ with four cameras and minimal bezels, but until that happens (if it does), you may still want to give the original U11 a chance.

Yes, we’re talking about a one-year-old handset that didn’t exactly sell like hotcakes to begin with, despite earning praise in essentially every serious review on the interwebs. And yes, the screen borders are thick and the 16:9 aspect ratio outdated, but at only $345, we can probably all agree the HTC U11 delivers more than enough bang.

Namely, Snapdragon 835 processing power, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 panel with Quad HD resolution, a water-resistant body, one of the world’s greatest single rear-facing cameras, and a 16MP selfie shooter. And let’s not forget about proprietary Edge Sense tricks, USonic audio technology, and hands-free Alexa assistance.

Bottom line, this GSM unlocked $344.95 HTC U11 available in blue only on eBay is a pretty amazing bargain, even though you’re looking at “new other” units. That simply means the phones on sale will arrive in a generic “open box”, including merely a standard wall charger, and not those cool USB-C Adaptive Audio earphones HTC normally bundles in. The seller is top-rated and highly trusted, and there’s no extra shipping fee charged in the US. Oh, and the list price is still $649.