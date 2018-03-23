The fight for Lytro and the flight of Huawei | #PNWeekly 297 (LIVE at 3p ET)
While Huawei failed to gain ground with any potential carrier deal in the US, it has yet to lose it, even with the government hunching over the Chinese tech company’s influence. But now, the word is that Best Buy could be slipping away, big time. We’ll talk about that in our second segment.
Plus, Lytro is wearing a huge target on its back and all the archers just want its guts. Verizon is selling the Galaxy S9 to iPhone owners and Apple just doesn’t seem to care. That and all the mobile tech news to come on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Pocketnow Weekly 297
Recording Date
March 23, 2018
Hosts
News
- iPhones 2018: 200 million sales, but OLED or LCD?
- Lytro: Google a likely candidate to buy the company
- OnePlus 6: Seven hundred and forty-nine dollars
- Foldable phones: Qualcomm says the bends are still bad
- Verizon: Apple doesn’t enforce rules, lets carrier direct market Galaxy S9 to customers
- Instagram: Tweaking the algorithms for the better
- webOS: LG opens up the code… again…
Uphill Huawei
Best Buy is reported to be ending its carriage of Huawei products in the coming weeks. While the tech manufacturer says things are on the status quo for now, the company has been writhing and raging at the US government’s nudging of carriers, retailers and anyone vaguely in the telecoms space to avoid doing business with it and any other Chinese firm. Why? China’s a huge cybersecurity threat.
Huawei, in the meantime, may end up losing ground it had built up on the retail side. Will other sellers go? Or did Best Buy get particularly incensed with that sketchy Mate 10 Pro contest that the phone maker pulled together by encouraging people to review the product before its US release?
