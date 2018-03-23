Accessories

Stop capturing blurry photos with your smartphone by using this simple device — 25% off

ShutterGrip

Have you ever tried taking a family photo with your smartphone only to find that it’s blurry because your hands were shaking? The solution to your photography troubles lies in the ShutterGrip. Simply attach this small device to your smartphone and transform it into a serious camera.

With a tensioned grip to attach onto any smartphone, the ShutterGrip will provide the ergonomic handle that you need to stop capturing blurry photos. Plus, you don’t need to worry about dropping your phone due to the handy-dandy wrist-strap.

Get the ShutterGrip today for just $29.99. That’s 25% off the original value.

By Christopher Jin

