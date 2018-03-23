Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and how it might land an on-display fingerprint scanner. We also discuss how Apple might do some trials to ensure that the iPhone X 2018 production goes smoothly. Instagram follows as we hear that they’re going back to the regular order we would see the feed before. Vivo follows with its new V9 and some interesting developments in the selfie camera. We end today’s show talking about Best Buy and its deals for the Essential Phone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Best Buy once again has Essential Phone at $449.99

– Mid-range Vivo V9 goes official with screen notch, impressive front-facing camera

– Instagram reverts back to chronological feed, kind of…

– No Galaxy Note 9 in-display fingerprint sensor? Not so fast, ‘industry sources’ say