Four days to go, and the final piece of the Huawei P20 puzzle is neatly put in place by the same all-knowing tipster that thoroughly previewed the largest, most impressive member of the Chinese company’s new smartphone family earlier this week.

Today, we get to compare the full specifications of the “regular” P20 variant with all the Pro features at last, learning among others that the former lacks the latter’s IP67 water and dust resistance certification.

Of course, the big difference is the number of cameras mounted on the backs of these two devices, with the standard P20’s dual shooter setup combining a 20MP monochrome sensor and 12MP RGB lens.

Both cams are “co-developed with Leica”, producing only 2x zoom, and leveraging the Kirin 970 SoC’s built-in AI capabilities for smarter, more intuitive photography. Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are expected to share a very powerful 24MP single selfie snapper with a mysterious new technology called Light Fusion.

Slightly smaller than its Pro brother, at 5.8 inches, the P20 will ironically sport a Full HD+ (2240 x 1080 resolution) screen with a higher ppi density. But instead of OLED, this should use an LCD panel, and yes, an iPhone X-style notch will contribute to that odd 18.7:9 aspect ratio and razor-thin bezels.

Other “standard” features reportedly include 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space, at least in Europe, Android 8.1 Oreo software out the box, a decent 3400mAh battery, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity. All in all, that sounds pretty good for a starting price of €679.