KGI: Next week’s iPad refresh will work with Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil wasn’t necessarily the most graceful stylus the company could come up with — namely in that users had to charge the pen by taking off its cap and plugging the whole thing into a Lightning port. But it has its usefulness on larger canvasses as seen on the iPad Pro tablets… and only those.

But KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo now believes that Apple will introduce a standard 9.7-inch iPad model on March 27 that supports the $99 Apple Pencil. It’s expected to give educators a boost in teaching capacity and give Apple a boost in Pencil sales — expected to double to up to 10 million sales this year.

9to5Mac, which obtained Kuo’s research, notes that Apple’s invitation to its Chicago event for Tuesday featured brush strokes and had motifs of writing utensils.