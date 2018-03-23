India plants to make iPhone SE 2 for release later this year
Apple has made it clear that it wants a piece of the exploding Indian mobile market, especially as LTE continues to seep its way across the subcontinent. The government has taken some nationalist priorities to its economy and Tim Cook has taken pains to jump through hoops to be able to have a first-party retail presence in the country.
One such hoop was making sure that Apple, through its assembly partner Wistron, had a plant in the country. There’s been some talk as to what this plant would be doing besides building old iPhone models and the budget iPhone SE, though.
Well, Tekz24 has heard from its sources and says that the factories could be used to build the iPhone SE 2 sometime soon. Apple is purportedly going through regulatory hurdles right now to make this happen, so it will not be likely that the iPhone SE sequel will debut at the Apple education event on March 27 in Chicago nor even at WWDC from June 4.
The iPhone SE 2 is being specified by Tekz24 to have 2GB of RAM, an A10 chip, perhaps up to a 4.2-inch display — taking it out of iPhone 5s territory — and a 1,700mAh battery. It’s also mentioned that the industrial design will favor glass instead of metal, so it’s possible that, with the size increase, there’s wireless charging capability here. Consumers would have a choice of memory of either 32GB or 128GB and domestic pricing may start at around Rs. 25,000 or $400.
There’s plenty of circumstantial evidence to support this publication’s claims, but push will have to come to shove at some point for Apple.