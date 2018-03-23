HTC U12+ will be the company’s only flagship of 2018
HTC has eliminated a fall release slot for a premium smartphone this year, according to HTC Source.
This means that the HTC U12+ — which will be named as such on the belief that it will compete with phones that have additional, premium features like the iPhone 8 Plus and the Galaxy S9+ — will be the only flagship device of the year. It’s also partly why the device will be released closer to the middle of the year (in early May) to ride out the spring and fall releases of the competition. The company is said to be globally pushing this U12+ in a compact timeframe and that no sales testing will be performed.
Pricing is still up in the air. HTC Source‘s tipster initially suggested that the U12+ would sell at around $720, but editor Nick Gray has since disclosed that he has received information contravening that claim.
Moving forward, the U Life series will supplant the U Play and U Ultra to serve as a mid-range offering. The U12 Life is said to be coming, but details are scarce. Already announced, but still to be released is entry-level Desire 12.