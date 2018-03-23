Google crushes all hopes of future OS updates and security patches for ancient Nexus Player
Google didn’t exactly spark controversy with its recent announcement of no Android P updates coming to the 2015-released Nexus 5X, 6P and Pixel C. Sure, it was a sad day for users of the last two Nexus phones who somehow managed to dodge the bootloop plague, but the unfortunate news came as no surprise, as the 5X and 6P, just like the Pixel C, ran Marshmallow out the box.
That means all three devices already received two major OS promotions, which falls under common practice. But 2014’s Nexus Player always enjoyed somewhat of a privileged status among Google’s stock Android-powered gadgets, especially after it became clear no sequel was in the works.
Launched on Lollipop, the 2016-discontinued digital media player scored official Marshmallow, Nougat and Oreo updates, which made some people hope it would never be abandoned in terms of software support.
Alas, the inevitable has happened, and the dream is over, with not just OS updates, but also security patches terminated for the four year-old Android TV streamer effective immediately. That obviously doesn’t mean you need to stop using the Nexus Player at once. Instead, you may want to consider your long-term options. If you insist on sticking with the Android TV platform, the latest Shield version still has some life in it.