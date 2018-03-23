Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors of a foldable iPhone from Apple in the very near future. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the responsiveness issues customers are complaining about. Apple follows as we learn about the affordable iPad we might get very soon. We then talk about the Huawei Mate 11 which might bring an on-display fingerprint scanner. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the HTC U11.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Unlocked HTC U11 fetches a measly $345 on eBay for a limited time in ‘new other’ condition

– New low-cost iPad and education software coming next week, cheap MacBook must wait

– Samsung knows about your Galaxy S9 ‘touchscreen responsiveness issues’, working to fix them

– Most Android OEMs, including Huawei, still plan to integrate in-display fingerprint sensors

– Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be just a couple of years away