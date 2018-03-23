Apple fixes one of the iOS 11 notification bugs… only in an ad

Apple just can’t seem to shake off the bugs on iOS 11. And given the fact one recently uncovered bug can reveal the contents of private notifications right from the lock screen without authentication, the new quality assurance regime that iOS 12 development is supposed to bring can’t come soon enough.

In terms of fixing the many bugs that are currently out there in the world right now, there’s at least one that Apple can fix in its marketing.

Apple fixed the notification bubble bug in the “Unlock” Face ID/iPhone X ad. Did they replace the file on YouTube? Same viewership stats. https://t.co/qmNMaLNTdX — Jules Wang (@PointJules) March 23, 2018

An advertisement promoting the iPhone X’s Face ID feature that was posted by Apple to YouTube has been edited to remove a visual interface bug that allowed text to overflow from the notification box in which it was supposed to be contained.

All the while, the video’s metadata has not been changed — the March 16 publication date remains the same and viewership stats have continued to build from whenever the company presumably substituted the video file.

Apple has yet to address this vanity issue with any sort of statement, but at least it knows a bug when it sees one… nearly a week from when it pushes a video live.