Samsung may not be the only major Android smartphone vendor still hoping to mass-produce devices with in-display fingerprint recognition technology this year. Huawei is today tipped by “industry sources” to adopt a similar solution to the one manufactured by Synaptics and commercially debuted on the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

First unveiled way back in June 2017, the Qualcomm-developed ultrasonic fingerprint sensor could serve as a key sales driver for the Huawei Mate 11 in Q4 2018. It remains unclear if Samsung intends to collaborate with Qualcomm, Synaptics or even a different parts supplier on the Galaxy Note 9, and things are uncertain when it comes to the Galaxy S10’s previously rumored 3D facial recognition system as well.

But most Android OEMs would undoubtedly prefer to stick to fingerprint readers, as Face ID-like technology continues to be prohibitively priced. The popularity of complex facial authentication methods is also unlikely to grow as iPhone X sales predictions keep shrinking, not to mention fears of possible patent infringement.

To make sure they won’t miss out on the rise and prevalence of either biometric technique, a number of Chinese smartphone manufacturers are reportedly planning to adopt 3D sensors domestically while pushing screen-embedded ultrasonic fingerprint scanners internationally. That’s an interesting compromise, although depending on one’s preferences, it could make customers in certain regions jealous of their overseas counterparts.