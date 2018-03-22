China-based smartphone manufacturer Vivo may not be a household name in the West… just yet, but after very recently unveiling the iPhone X-inspired X21 domestically, the company earlier today took the wraps off a V9 handset with a similar design in Thailand.

This is a slightly lower-end affair expected to also see daylight in India in around 24 hours, with a 19:9 FullView display in tow that takes up an impressive 90 percent of the respectably compact 155 x 75mm body.

The astounding screen-to-body ratio is obviously achieved by implementing an increasingly trendy notch while leaving out any front-mounted buttons or logos. That includes the fingerprint sensor, although there’s one at the back, as the Vivo V9 probably targets a lower price point than the X21 in-display fingerprint scanning variant.

The vertically aligned dual rear-facing camera setup combines a 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture and secondary 5MP sensor for capturing advanced depth information, while the single front shooter might actually be the mid-range 6.3-incher’s main selling point, producing super-high-res 24MP selfies enhanced by a number of AI techniques.

The Vivo V9 downgrades the X21’s Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM count to an octa-core Snapdragon 626 and 4 gigs of memory, while retaining the 3260mAh battery capacity and pre-installed Android 8.1 Oreo software goodies with Funtouch OS 4.0 tweaks sprinkled on top.

All in all, this definitely has the makings of a box-office hit across South and Southeast Asian markets, but it all hinges on recommended pricing, which is still up in the air.