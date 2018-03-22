Android

Mid-range Vivo V9 goes official with screen notch, impressive front-facing camera

Contents
Advertisement

China-based smartphone manufacturer Vivo may not be a household name in the West… just yet, but after very recently unveiling the iPhone X-inspired X21 domestically, the company earlier today took the wraps off a V9 handset with a similar design in Thailand.

This is a slightly lower-end affair expected to also see daylight in India in around 24 hours, with a 19:9 FullView display in tow that takes up an impressive 90 percent of the respectably compact 155 x 75mm body.

The astounding screen-to-body ratio is obviously achieved by implementing an increasingly trendy notch while leaving out any front-mounted buttons or logos. That includes the fingerprint sensor, although there’s one at the back, as the Vivo V9 probably targets a lower price point than the X21 in-display fingerprint scanning variant.

The vertically aligned dual rear-facing camera setup combines a 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture and secondary 5MP sensor for capturing advanced depth information, while the single front shooter might actually be the mid-range 6.3-incher’s main selling point, producing super-high-res 24MP selfies enhanced by a number of AI techniques.

The Vivo V9 downgrades the X21’s Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM count to an octa-core Snapdragon 626 and 4 gigs of memory, while retaining the 3260mAh battery capacity and pre-installed Android 8.1 Oreo software goodies with Funtouch OS 4.0 tweaks sprinkled on top.

All in all, this definitely has the makings of a box-office hit across South and Southeast Asian markets, but it all hinges on recommended pricing, which is still up in the air.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Source
Vivo Thailand
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, India, iPhone X, News, notch, V9, Vivo, X21
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).