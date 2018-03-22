While Google is busy rebranding and beefing up its digital wallet platform’s advertising efforts, and things are unusually quiet on the Apple Pay expansion front, Samsung keeps spreading the MST and NFC-enabled mobile payment love to major new territories around the world.

Less than two months after officially launching in Mexico, where both Apple and Google Pay remain absent, the “world’s most widely accepted mobile payment service” makes its formal debut in Italy today.

Samsung Pay actually follows its arch-rival’s suit around those parts, raising the total number of supported global markets to 21, one more than Apple Pay after last fall’s simultaneous rollout in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and the United Arab Emirates.

“Almost all” of Italy’s “existing payment locations” that accept credit or debit cards will support Samsung Pay, as long as you’re a client of participating local banks including BNL, Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banca Mediolanum, CheBanca!, Hello bank!, and Nexi.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa and V Pay cards are all accepted, although certain restrictions apply to a few of the aforementioned financial institutions for the time being.

As far as compatible devices are concerned, the list has grown over the past year or so, but it’s still relatively short. You can make simple and secure payments on the fly in Italy right now using Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, A8, A5 2017, A5 2016 smartphones or even Gear S3 and Gear Sport smartwatches.