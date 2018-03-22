OPPO voluntarily let the cat out of the bag ahead of the full R15 announcement in China earlier this week, also “teasing” the India-first F7 “Selfie Master” by candidly unveiling a bunch of its key features.

Expected out in the world’s second-largest smartphone market on March 26, the OPPO F7 bares all in leaked sales pitch materials today, unsurprisingly resembling the R15 very closely.

Apparently, authorized retailers are being instructed to present the F7 as providing the “same hand feeling of 5.5-inch iPhone” while accommodating a lot of extra screen real estate. Of course, it doesn’t sound fair to compare this “full screen” 6.23-incher with the iPhone 8 Plus, especially seeing as how that 88 percent screen-to-body ratio is made possible by an iPhone X-style notch, among others.

With a 19:9 aspect ratio and “fashionable” FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, the OPPO F7 display aims to give you “amazing experience while watching videos and playing games.” Full screen multitasking is also supported, just like the OEM promised, but without a doubt, the 25MP selfie camera will be front and center in the F7’s marketing efforts.

HDR technology, AI Beauty tricks, AR stickers and a 25MP Vivid Mode are a few of the things the single front-facing shooter is capable of, while the rear 16MP cam comes with “strong” AI recognition for “amazing depth of field” rivaling professional DSLRs.

Secure and convenient Facial Unlock functionality is also highlighted as a major selling point, along with a 12nm-based MediaTek Helio P60 processor with “NeuroPilot” AI technology at the “heart of your smartphone”, and a relatively large 3400mAh battery delivering up to 15 hours of “play” time endurance. No words on pricing yet, officially or unofficially. Just a few days to go, though.