Instagram reverts back to chronological feed, kind of…
In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal at Facebook, it seems like there’s nothing the company can do right. But at least its subsidiaries can try and take some of the bite off the recent bouts of bad news.
Just this week, it was reported that Instagram was testing how it could finally make regramming a native feature. Now, it has announced two improvements to users’ feed browsing experiences.
The first is a “New Posts” button for those who want to continue viewing their feed from where they last left the app — sometimes, there are just too many updates to see all at once. But whenever users want to hop to the top of the feed for the latest, they can just hit the new button.
Speaking of “the latest,” Instagram has now tweaked its feeding algorithm to prioritize “newer posts” appearing first on the feed. That won’t necessarily mean that it will give browsers a comprehensive view in chronological order, but it likely means that the second picture down won’t be one from 5 days ago.
Instagram is committed to more adjustments to its browsing experience “over the next few months.”