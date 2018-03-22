Google Pay functionality infused into Google Assistant

If Google is to chase after the retail-on-demand market that Amazon currently has its grips on, it will have to deploy some infrastructure and convince partners to participate in its Shopping Actions program. The initiatives have been announced, but there’s still more to be done.

One thing Google is bringing along today is Google Pay functionality through the Google Assistant. Users will be able to use the Assistant on their Android or iOS device to send and request money from contacts. Over the next few months, they’ll be able to use their Google Home or other voice-activated speaker with Google Assistant to do the same.

Those who don’t have a Google Pay account can ask Google Assistant to make a payment anyways and get signed up.

So far, Google Assistant won’t be able to handle voice-assisted shopping from retailers with cards linked to Google Pay. We might also see a response from PayPal and its peer-to-peer payments network Venmo coming soon as well.