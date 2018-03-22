Android

Google Files Go has term search, duplicate locating and Google Photos tie-in

Google’s first real attempt at a file management app has been more obsessed with autopiloting the process rather than making it easy to actually manage files. Still, Files Go is from Google and it’s pretty darn official.

Well, seeing as how it’s from Google, perhaps Google can make it more Google. The company has announced an update to the Files Go app so that it links seamlessly to Google Photos so that pictures and video that’s already been backed up (in many cases, automatically) to the cloud, Files Go will automatically flag those files to be deleted off of local storage.

Users can also search the name of files and see the specific locations of duplicate files so that they can choose which file in which location they prefer be deleted.

Files Go is just one app in the native suite provided for Android Go phones — those running with less than 1GB of RAM.

Jules Wang
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.