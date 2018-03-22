Android

Europe now has Ticwatch S, Ticwatch E from £120/€135

Chinese smartwatch startup Mobvoi has expanded sales of its newest Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) wearables from the United States (and a few other regions, though in US currency) to Europe.

The Ticwatch Sport and Express — Ticwatch S and Ticwatch E — are now available direct from Mobvoi with shipping to most of Europe. As a reminder, both come with a 300mAh battery, built-in GPS, heart rate monitor and IP67 elements resistance. The only big unique points to each is that the E has changeable watch straps while the S is just a bit thinner on the wrist.

Each model is Wi-Fi only and has black, white and yellow variants. The Ticwatch E costs £120.40 or €135.43 while the Ticwatch S is priced at £150.50 or €169.29.

