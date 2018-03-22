iPhone X case with camera lens attached — currently 28% off

The iPhone X has a tremendously powerful camera to capture all of your breathtaking moments. This Gloss Black for iPhone X Case (with 6 in 1 Revolver Lens) is the perfect companion to the iPhone X and will allow you to use the proper type of lens for your specific shot.

With an extremely durable construction and a glossy finish, this iPhone X Case is designed to be fashionable and shatterproof. The different types of camera lens will allow you to make the necessary adjustments to capture professional level photographs.

If you’ve been looking around for the perfect case, be sure to check out the Gloss Black for iPhone X Case (with 6 in 1 Revolver Lens). At 28% off, this case will only cost you $49.99!