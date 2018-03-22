Android

Amazon Echo products, Fire tablets on big discounts only today

Amazon is thanking its customers for voting the company as having the best corporate reputation in the 2018 Harris Poll. But it’s only doing it for today, March 22.

From Fire tablets to Echo speakers, 7 products are on the discount block with a minimum threshold of 20 percent. Take a look and click the bold links to get at these deals.

Amazon says that this is the third year it has topped the Harris Poll’s corporate reputation survey.

