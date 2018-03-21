Verizon promoting Galaxy S9 on iPhones

Apple makes it clear to app developers in its terms and conditions the following, emphasis ours:

Push Notifications must not be required for the app to function, and should not be used for advertising, promotions, or direct marketing purposes or to send sensitive personal or confidential information.

Carriers, though, like to run into any possible nook or cranny to tailor the experience on devices they carry and to self-promote wherever possible.

Courtesy of David Opdyke, we’re now seeing Verizon carrying out that maxim to the maximum and in violation of Apple’s rules with a push notification from the My Verizon app telling customers to upgrade to the Galaxy S9 through the app.

@marcoarment Didn’t realize Verizon was allowed to do this. Feels scummy. pic.twitter.com/wc3lXaE7QG — David Opdyke (@Idaveop) March 20, 2018

The irony is only heightened with the fact that this screenshot comes from an iPhone X.

From what it sounds like, Apple has not been enforcing the rules it set out and this seems like the superlative result of this lax attitude. While it isn’t clear if this notification was beacon- or location-triggered — direct marketing would be allowed to an extent in that case — other apps like AliExpress have done so seemingly without consequence.

Nick Kohrn, an iOS developer, has expressed his disdain about Apple nitpicking on small devs over trivial breaches while a carrier partner gets away with what could be argued as the ultimate middle finger to the face.