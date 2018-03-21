This is a good time to not only buy Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ or Note 8 at hefty discounts, as the S9 and S9+ start their road to global glory, but also think about purchasing the LG V30 for a lower price than ever, with the V30S ThinQ available in Korea only, and a G7 possibly maybe around the corner.

Better yet, you can get a heavily marked-down LG V30+ from a “top-rated” eBay seller, although you should keep in mind said Plus variant is almost identical to the “regular” model.

The sole difference between the two equally powerful 6-inchers is enhanced 128GB internal storage space on the V30+. Currently in the process of replacing Android Nougat with Oreo software goodies, the P-OLED giant features Quad HD+ resolution on a “FullVision” 18:9 display with razor-thin bezels, a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, dual 16 + 13MP rear-facing cameras, a single 5MP selfie shooter, and 3300mAh battery capacity.

Normally priced north of $800, the LG V30+ is “discounted” at retailers like B&H Photo Video to $750. But eBay’s never-msrp shaves an additional 150 bucks off, charging just $599.95 for a brand-new factory unlocked unit with GSM support, available in blue or black. You may need to hurry, as silver, red and lavender violet flavors are already listed as out of stock.