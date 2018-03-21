No, as it turns out, HTC is not strictly focused on its growing family of state-of-the-art PC-based VR headsets. The early market joiner fully intends to bring the standalone Vive Focus “to the global markets later this year” too, although it’s still unclear what took the Taiwanese company so long to make that announcement.

Currently available in China only, starting at the rough equivalent of $630, the world’s first commercial all-in-one VR product with 6DOF lacks an international price point and complete list of target markets.

But it’s probably safe to assume the HTC Vive Focus will be costlier than the Oculus Go, Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream, as well as the original Vive, while undercutting the Vive Pro.

That makes perfect sense, no matter where you might be hoping to buy this immersive powerhouse, as its spec sheet includes plenty of high-end stuff. You have the aforementioned 6DOF technology, aka inside-out 6-degree-of-freedom, aka “World-Scale” tracking, plus 9-axis sensors, a proximity sensor, sharp 3K AMOLED display with 75 Hz refresh rate, 110 degrees field of view, Snapdragon 835 processing power, built-in microphones, speakers, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.

All that tech is self-contained, requiring no phone, computer or complicated setup to help you enter new worlds “where you are free to wander.” Before commercially rolling out the Vive Focus “to the global markets”, HTC is welcoming registered devs in “most countries” today to test and help improve developer kits.