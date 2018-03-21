Sprint follows Verizon’s suit with its own official LG V30 Oreo update
Sprint used to have a reputation for delivering the fastest major software updates to high-end Android phones on the “Now Network” among the “big four” US carriers. But after indeed being the first to roll out Oreo goodies for the HTC 10 last month, the nation’s fourth-largest wireless service provider was beaten to the punch by Verizon as far as the Galaxy S8 and LG V30 are concerned.
The latter 2017 flagship handset seems to be receiving the official Android 8.0 update over-the-air as we speak on Sprint, although the mobile operator is yet to confirm the rollout or post a detailed changelog on its support webpages.
Based on reports flying around the interwebs, the OS promotion tips the scales at roughly 1.7GB, which is certainly hefty, including Google’s latest batch of security patches.
Technically, the variant scoring Oreos on Sprint is an LG V30+, but apart from 128GB internal storage replacing the base 64 gigs of the “regular” version, there’s nothing different between the two.
Nothing under the hood, as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor is paired with 4GB RAM, and a 3300mAh battery employed to keep the 6-inch P-OLED lights on for as long as possible. Your move, T-Mobile and AT&T!