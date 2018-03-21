Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 845 mobile VR developers’ kit to GDC

The Game Developers Conference is ongoing in San Francisco and digital altered-reality mediums are still a pretty hot thing. Cameras enriched with data gathering tools are making augmented reality the mobile tech buzzword that won’t die. But virtual reality seems to have hit its first plateau as products minimize dependent hardware and increase capabilities. GDC is the first opportunity for industry players to learn and get their hands on the latest building blocks.

Last month, Qualcomm pushed out reference hardware for head-mounted displays for VR based on the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Now, the associated developer kits are coming out, too. It’s another step in familiarizing coders with the software mechanisms that work with 6 degrees-of-freedom, foveation for targeted render direction and a boundary system to smooth out the disengagement process from an immersive application.

Probably the biggest deal here is that Qualcomm is making its VRDK compatible with the HTC Vive Wave VR SDK for developers to be able to cross-publish on as the two platforms and monetize both.

Both of the Snapdragon 845 VR hardware and software kits will be available in the second quarter.