One snapshot has OnePlus 6 watchers worried about their wallets

It started by cultivating an audience from the energetic, but changeable tech enthusiast audience, but OnePlus has always had aspirations to serve a wider, more general audience with its smartphones. We’ve seen it raise prices year after year for its flagships from $300 some four years ago to nearly $600 these days.

Now, an unverified source has posted a snapshot of a OnePlus internal presentation slide and it has some worried — though perhaps they shouldn’t be going overboard about it.

In comparing the upcoming OnePlus 6 to contemporary devices from the competition — the iPhone X from Apple, the Galaxy S9+ from Samsung and the Huawei P20 — the slide discloses that the phone has a Snapdragon 845 chipset from Qualcomm, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 16- and 20-megapixel rear cameras, Dash Charge quick charging, a 6.2-inch display and a price of… US$749.

As OnePlus is technically a domestic manufacturer, the company has a home advantage against foreign OEMs subject to import tariffs. We see that the max-spec iPhone X is priced at $1,512 and the max-spec Galaxy S9+ costs about $1,200. Furthermore, OnePlus 5T pricing between the US and China is close to parity — the slight edge goes to China — so what we see on the slide might be what we get.

Photos of the OnePlus 6 itself leaked onto Weibo last month showing off what we would presume would be a base-spec device with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Where would this variant start at? There are plenty of questions to get straight and things will change between now and whenever this phone goes public.