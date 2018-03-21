No US carriers and now, no Best Buy carriage of Huawei smartphones

Huawei has been steadily gaining appeal in the United States through its own brand and the edgier Honor nameplate through unlocked marketplaces and retailers. It had been close to nailing its first device carriage deals at two of the nation’s largest networks — AT&T and Verizon — before influential politicians and bureaucrats raised the specter of the Chinese national cybersecurity threat that this telecoms company stands in front of.

And now, CNET reports from its source that Huawei is now actually losing retail reach as Best Buy is said to have made the decision to stop selling its products. As of press time, the retailer’s site still lists and sells Huawei devices. It is expected to take a few weeks to clear out existing stock. No further orders will be made. Best Buy declined to comment on the rumors. Huawei went as far as to call Best Buy “a valued partner” in CNET’s terms, but didn’t delve into the relationship.

Huawei is only several weeks into its US sales and promotional campaign for the Mate 10 Pro and is perceived to be struggling with expectations as retailers have already run $100 discounts. It also encouraged international hardware testers to leave reviews on Best Buy’s product page as the device was still in the pre-order stage — this was considered a form of entry for a confusing device giveaway sweepstakes.