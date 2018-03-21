As more and more analysts believe average iPhone selling prices are likely to decrease this year to keep shipment numbers from free-falling, “upstream supply chain information” is today suggesting Apple is exploring various ways of making next-gen iDevices more affordable.

Widely expected to include a “low-cost” 6.1-inch LCD model, and a 5.8/6.4-inch OLED duo, the late 2018 lineup could actually end up using cheaper components in two of those three sizes.

As unlikely as it may seem, Digitimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin predicts the “new 5.85-inch device” will be positioned as the “cheapest model of all three” next-generation iPhones.

We’re talking a handset sporting an OLED screen that would be roughly the same size as the original iPhone X, with an earlier 5.85-inch LCD iPhone “project” currently suspended and looking at near-certain termination.

Said second-gen OLED 5.8-incher is projected to reduce around 10 percent of its predecessor’s production costs, which may or may not be representative of its retail discount. After all, Apple maintains hefty profit margins, charging $999 and up for an iPhone X that fetches a little over $400 in its estimated bill of materials.

Hence, it shouldn’t be a problem to sell the handset’s direct follow-up at, say, $800 if the BOM drops to around $370. Of course, it remains unclear where the LCD 6.1-incher would fit on this revised pricing structure, while the 6.45-inch OLED model may not exceed the psychological $1000 starting tag after all.