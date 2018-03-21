Apple doesn’t always need a special event or an annual Worldwide Developers Conference to unveil new products. Of course, a refreshed Spring collection of Apple Watch bands is arguably not as attention-grabbing as an iPhone SE upgrade or budget-focused iPad and MacBook revisions.

Thus, a simple announcement via the company’s official newsroom makes sense, especially as it arrives exactly one year after a similarly discreet spring 2017 expansion of the wearable’s band offerings.

Starting “later this month”, backup Apple Watch Sport Bands will be available in stylish Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry in addition to the boatload of existing options. Meanwhile, Woven Nylon bands are getting an “updated stripe pattern” alternating white with color for a “crisp, clean look.”

Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue will be added to the Sport Loop family, and the pricier Classic Buckle line is ready to expand to include Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink models.

If you want something even more distinguished and elegant, and don’t mind splashing out, a few new Single Tour Rallye and Double Tour Apple Watch Hermès straps now display contrasting paint details. You’re looking at Indigo and Blanc 38 and 42mm flavors with rouge H polished edges and rouge H contrasted loops.

Last but not least, a bunch of “exclusive Nike bands” will “color-match with the latest Nike running shoes.” You’ll not only be able to buy the basic Nike Sport Band in new hues soon, including Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black combinations, but also get a separate Sport Loop for the first time in your choice of Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink variants. Now that’s what we call top-shelf customization!