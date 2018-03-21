Primarily known for its very respectable China-first ultra-low-cost smartphones, Meizu occasionally targets the higher end of the market too with original designs like the PRO 7. Then you have devices like the newly unveiled Meizu E3, which manages to strike a near perfect balance between affordability and premium features.

There’s a lot of modern technology integrated into this 6-incher, starting with a 2:1 Full HD+ screen. Without distracting bezel-reducing elements “borrowed” from “all-screen” Apple designs, company logos or physical buttons, the large IPS LCD panel keeps the borders adequately thin for a decent mid-ranger.

Full HD+ means the Meizu E3 produces 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, while under the hood, a Snapdragon 636 processor is paired with a hefty 6GB RAM. The SD636 SoC is also found inside the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and unsurprisingly, the two handsets are similarly priced.

Unfortunately, Meizu’s Head of Global Marketing, Ard Boudeling, isn’t leaving a lot of room for hopes of “international” E3 availability on Twitter. The company’s international focus is on bringing the lower-end, lower-cost M6s to “more markets around the world”, and there’s absolutely “no possibility” of a global Meizu E3 launch “in future.”

That said, the SD636-powered 6-incher fetches the equivalent of $285 in China (1,799 Yuan) with 64GB internal storage, and CNY 1,999 ($315) in a 128 gig variant. That’s not bad at all for a phone equipped with 12 + 20MP dual rear-facing cameras, a single 8MP front shooter, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3300mAh battery supporting “cold mCharge” technology.

Made of premium and robust metal, with 2.5D curved glass also in tow, the Meizu E3 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out the box, which might just be its only glaring flaw.