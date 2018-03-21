LG opens webOS source code once again

Far from its days on a Palm phone, webOS has become nothing more than what LG uses to make sure customers can navigate around the channels and settings of its televisions. In fact, LG’s ThinQ AI campaign has yet to reach those televisions, so any iota of tweaking that may go to webOS has yet to take place.

So, perhaps you, a developer, might want to try and do it for LG? Or perhaps do whatever you want with webOS? LG has released webOS Open Source Edition, letting the community feed in code, design, documentation and more while also letting them use that code in their own projects.

“When LG adopted webOS for our popular smart TV lineup in 2013, it did so with the knowledge that webOS had tremendous potential,” said Dr. I.P. Park, Chief Technology Officer. “As we move from an app-based environment to a web-based one, we believe the true potential of webOS has yet to be seen.”

Before 2013, webOS’s previous owner, HP, had open-sourced the platform’s code at the time, but it was overall an affair for naught, especially as it chucked the webOS-running TouchPad out the door before it sold the software off to LG. LG has made an attempt at a smartwatch with webOS equipped with LTE no less in 2015, but also to limited success.

So, will forlorn webOS fans be able or willing to take the medium back to mobile technology? LG itself is indicating that it wants to make the move out of 65-inch panels, working with Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency to tease out any possible space in the marketplace.