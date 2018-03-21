Android

iPhone X 2018 cost changes, OnePlus 6 spec and price hike? & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that the iPhone 2018 will have a few cuts in cost, making the price tag more agressive. The OnePlus 6 follows as specs hint to a very powerful phone, but for a heftier price tag. Then we talk about how Samsung is struggling to catch Apple when it comes to facial recognition. Oreo updates for devices for devices like the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG V30 are next. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the LG V30.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Factory unlocked LG V30+ with 128GB storage costs $600 on eBay right now
Sprint follows Verizon’s suit with its own official LG V30 Oreo update
Android Oreo hits AT&T Galaxy S8, not apparently S8+
Parts crunch: Apple still two years ahead of competition with TrueDepth, Face ID
One snapshot has OnePlus 6 watchers worried about their wallets
Next-gen 5.8-inch OLED model tipped as the cheapest of all three 2018 iPhones

