Instagram may allow regrams within Stories

For a Facebook-owned application, Instagram is one of the more insular social media platforms out there. The desktop experience is hindered and cross-promoting posts onto other platforms isn’t the most gracefully executed thing.

But the one thing that “Insta” has always lacked, at least officially, was a way to echo and amplify posts. Twitter has a retweet and Facebook has a “share” button, but there always had to be a third-party app involved to let users “regram” a picture.

Well, TechCrunch is reporting that the company is testing such a function within its Stories feature. Users would be able to select a post on their feed, tap a button to embed it and a part of its caption into a Story segment — making it a “quote-Story” — and then customize with text, paintbrushes and stickers before publishing it.

Those who check the story out and encounter the “quote-Story” can tap through to see the full view. Users can also opt out of having their content eligible for being “quote-Storied.”

Seeing as how Instagram sees Stories — a self-destructive visual blog of sorts covering the past 24 hours — as a driving force for building importance on the people and brands users’ most care about, this could be a way to “intra-promote” items contained in static posts like content or contests. Those posts may otherwise get lost in feeds that Instagram insists should not be chronological.

It also takes away the cottage industry that has developed around this feature and is more convenient than installing a regram app or screenshotting anyways.

Instagram continues to usurp the lead in feature R&D from Snapchat as that network continues to suffer from innovative momentum loss and bad press.