Android

Google reportedly close to acquiring Lytro for $40 million

Contents
Advertisement

Lytro, a startup that has been building light field cameras, has had very limited consumer appeal. The company has done a little better diverting to professional cinematographic use cases to open up new ways of compositing and visual effects.

But the data that can be obtained from light field cameras could be very much useful in closing the gap between Android and Apple for facial recognition, depth-tracking, mixed reality applications and other purposes.

TechCrunch reports from multiple sources that Google is pursuing an “asset” acquisition of Lytro for “no more than $40 million” with one source saying that the amount could be closer to $25 million. In 2017, Lytro was valued at $360 million.

The search giant is supposedly in contention with Facebook and Apple, both increasingly engaged in software applications using hardware to extract spatial data. However, it appears that Google is currently the favorite bidder right now because its hardware chief, Rick Osterloh, is on Lytro’s board of directors.

Lytro has 59 patents to its name. It’s claimed that some employees have already taken severance pay and that few positions would be carried over to any prospective owner.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MobileSyrup
Source
TechCrunch
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
3d, acquisition, Apple, AR, business, camera, , facial recognition, Google, light field cameras, Lytro, News, Rumors, VR
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.