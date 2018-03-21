The first standalone VR headset “with Daydream” is right around the corner, aiming to take on the likes of the affordable Xiaomi-built Oculus Go. Meanwhile, HTC remains primarily focused on “premium” head-mounted displays costing a small fortune and requiring a connection to an advanced PC setup for the most immersive virtual reality experiences.

Given all this progress, it feels like no one’s talking about ultra-low-cost smartphone-reliant VR gear anymore. But Best Buy has a killer deal to remind us Google’s Daydream View is still alive and well, fetching $49.50 instead of $99, probably for a limited time only.

That’s a massive 50 percent markdown, and yes, you’re looking at the 2017 version here available in its full range of colors. You can choose a “Charcoal”, “Fog” or “Coral” flavor, each compatible with a long decent list of flagship Android handsets, including Google’s own Pixel and Pixel 2 lineups, Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8, the LG V30, Moto Z and Z2, Asus ZenFone AR, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, and ZTE Axon 7.

For some reason, Galaxy S9 and S9+ support is listed as coming soon on the VR platform’s official website.

It’s important to keep in mind the Daydream View headset can’t do anything by itself, relying on your phone’s display and processing power for “new world” exploration. That said, the shell is pretty sleek, with its soft, breathable fabric, and it even comes with its own nine-axis controller for precise VR navigation. Bottom line, it’s a steal at a measly 50 bucks.