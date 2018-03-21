Blackberry Smartphone Fan League lays the marketing in the fan’s hands

BlackBerry‘s marketing machine for the hardware it puts its name on isn’t exactly on the levels of Apple or Samsung. Far from it, actually. So, it is hoping to leverage its socially-active brand enthusiasts to do some of the promoting for it.

The company, in conjunction with SocialToaster, has opened up the BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League to encourage “SuperFans” to sign up with their Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts and then start sharing posts based on prompts with hashtags as required — either automatically or with some manual input.

SuperFans earn points over time by using designated keywords in their posts. Every time a user earns 100 points, they gain one entry into two sweepstakes: one is for a prize pack every week, the other is for a BlackBerry smartphone every month.

Engadget reports that the program is active in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. The publication also reports that TCL sold 850,000 units under its BlackBerry Mobile subsidiary in 2017.