Bevy of Daily Steals for Moto Z2 Force and other Moto Z devices refurbished

The site Daily Steals has all five Moto Z devices up for grabs in cosmetically refurbished condition, but, as a result, at a heavy discount.

The Moto Z2 Force DROID Edition costs $279.99 while the Moto Z2 Play is at $239.99. First-gen Z-series devices are also on sale: the Moto Z Force DROID is $179.99, the Moto Z DROID is $169.99 while the Moto Z Play is $159.99. Don’t be surprised to see a dent or scratch on the unit you receive. Also keep in mind that a warranty comes separately from the site and not cheaply.

You’ll note that some of these devices are Verizon variants with the “DROID” branding in tow. But Daily Steals claims that these phones, having gone through the resales wringer, should be freed up to use on GSM carriers as well — Verizon shares the main two LTE bands that AT&T and T-Mobile operate on. However, according to Motorola’s own compatibility chart, you shouldn’t count on riding the crosswinds.

With all the money you’ll save, would you pick up a Moto Mod or two?