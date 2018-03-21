Android

Amazon combines Essential Phone discount with free USB-C earbuds

Contents
Advertisement

Nevermind what we reported about Best Buy’s discount on the Essential Phone yesterday: Amazon seems to be where it’s at.

The Essential Phone, typically at $499, is now $50 off at the e-marketplace. How is this any different from what Best Buy is offering? Well, other than being a different retailer with its own proprietary loyalty and customer incentive systems, it also has gotten an exclusive color: Halo Gray. That phone, just like the Pure Black and Pearl White colors, is $449 through March 24.

Furthermore, Amazon is also able to pass along a free pair of Essential’s Earphones|HD, USB-C earbuds — a product $99 in value that does away with the dreaded dongle.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phandroid
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, colors, Deals, Design, discounts, earphones, Essential, Essential Phone, News, USB-C
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.