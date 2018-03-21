Amazon combines Essential Phone discount with free USB-C earbuds

Nevermind what we reported about Best Buy’s discount on the Essential Phone yesterday: Amazon seems to be where it’s at.

The Essential Phone, typically at $499, is now $50 off at the e-marketplace. How is this any different from what Best Buy is offering? Well, other than being a different retailer with its own proprietary loyalty and customer incentive systems, it also has gotten an exclusive color: Halo Gray. That phone, just like the Pure Black and Pearl White colors, is $449 through March 24.

This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only $449 and they’re also throwing in a free pair of Essential Earphones|HD with every order (offer valid through 3/24). Shop now: https://t.co/lXh0kMY1wY pic.twitter.com/xg3C10TbXw — Essential (@essential) March 20, 2018

Furthermore, Amazon is also able to pass along a free pair of Essential’s Earphones|HD, USB-C earbuds — a product $99 in value that does away with the dreaded dongle.